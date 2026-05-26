Official reception in Algeria marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

An official reception and concert program were organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On behalf of the Algerian government and President, Mohamed Arkab, Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons of Algeria, and Co-Chair of the Algeria–Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission, conveyed his congratulations.

Lakhal Mourad, Vice-President of the Council of the Nation of Algeria, also delivered his congratulations on behalf of the country’s legislative body.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Algeria Tural Rzayev provided insights into Azerbaijan’s historical and modern development, the victories achieved as a result of the Patriotic War and the one-day local anti-terrorist measures, the policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the history and current state of Azerbaijani-Algerian relations.

He also spoke about international events held and scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

The event continued with a concert program organized by representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

A video presentation was also screened, featuring Azerbaijani culture, history, architectural monuments, the modern image of its cities, and the country’s tourism opportunities.

Guests then enjoyed Azerbaijani national dishes.