Israel, Iran agree to stop strikes for a week, Trump reveals

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Israel and Iran agreed to pause their strikes for at least a week, US President Donald Trump stated, TASS reported.

"We had a very good conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he was hit, and he hit back, and I can’t blame him for that. And now they’ve called it quits, so they are going to just leave each other alone for a week or something," the US leader told reporters.