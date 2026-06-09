Israel, Iran agree to stop strikes for a week, Trump reveals
Baku, June 9, AZERTAC
Israel and Iran agreed to pause their strikes for at least a week, US President Donald Trump stated, TASS reported.
"We had a very good conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he was hit, and he hit back, and I can’t blame him for that. And now they’ve called it quits, so they are going to just leave each other alone for a week or something," the US leader told reporters.
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