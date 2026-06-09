Bulgaria and China sign social sphere cooperation letter

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Minister of Labour and Social Policy Nataliya Efremova and China’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping signed a Letter of Intent, the Ministry’s press office announced on Tuesday, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

The document establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in the areas of labour, employment, professional skills development, and lifelong learning, as well as public services related to employment and entrepreneurship, the statement said. The scope of the Letter of Intent covers labour relations and the protection of workers’ rights, income, social security, and the digital transformation of public administration.

At the bilateral meeting between the Bulgarian and Chinese delegations, topics in the field of labour and social policy were discussed. The talks focused on entrepreneurship and employment, the protection of social rights, and gender equality. The statement adds that both sides expressed confidence that cooperation in a number of areas can be deepened and that there can be an exchange of best practices.

On Monday, visiting Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, who is also President of the All-China Women's Federation, conferred with Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev.