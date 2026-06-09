37 years until women's incomes catch up to men's

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The fight for gender equality is slowing down - at least when it comes to men's and women's wallets. Men's and women's incomes are not expected to be equal until 2063, according to Sweden Herald.

The calculation is based on the annual report that Swedbank makes on men's and women's finances, based on statistics from Statistics Sweden and the Swedish Social Insurance Agency. The bank's economist Madelén Falkenhäll points out that the development is currently going in the wrong direction.

The gap is widening

As an example, she states that when the survey was presented three years ago, the gender gap was expected to close by 2048, that is, in 25 years. Now it is 37 years in the future.

Regionally, there are also large differences. Jönköping County is expected to achieve gender equality in 2051, but it will take until 2157 in Norrbotten County.

The explanation for the differences is the classic one. Women adapt their work situation to a greater extent than men; they take the majority of parental leave.

If the differences were to be evened out, it would correspond to 700 SEK per month after tax for a woman with a median salary, Swedbank states in the report.