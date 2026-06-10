Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Lithuania held another round of political consultations in Vilnius.

The consultations were led by Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Audra Plepytė, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

The discussions reviewed the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania and highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels.

The parties explored opportunities for enhancing cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, scientific, and educational fields. They also assessed the prospects for cooperation within strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

The two sides exchanged views on current plans to expand the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

They discussed the continuation of cooperation within international organizations, as well as mutual support for each other's candidacies.

The parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as progress in eliminating the mine threat in the liberated territories.

The meeting also focused on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Fariz Rzayev held meetings with other Lithuanian officials and participated in roundtable discussions at a research center.