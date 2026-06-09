Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Baku hosts “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States”

19 Azerbaijani crew members of vessels damaged in the Sea of Azov sent to Azerbaijan

China's foreign trade expands 16.9 pct in May

Countries urged to ‘go further, faster’ and deliver on climate commitments

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on rising tensions in the international security environment

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Japan