The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Top stories update

Top stories update

 

 

 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

 

 

 

 

 

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Baku hosts “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States”

19 Azerbaijani crew members of vessels damaged in the Sea of Azov sent to Azerbaijan

China's foreign trade expands 16.9 pct in May

Countries urged to ‘go further, faster’ and deliver on climate commitments

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on rising tensions in the international security environment

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Japan

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Azerbaijan and Vietnam expand judicial and prosecutorial relations
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Azerbaijan joins Bled Water Forum in Slovenia
  • 08.06.2026 [19:40]

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Azerbaijani cuisine presented at international food festival in Thessaloniki
  • 08.06.2026 [19:30]

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Vietnamese delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan
  • 08.06.2026 [19:29]

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Warsaw hosts exhibition on Azerbaijan's role in the victory over nazism in World War II
  • 08.06.2026 [17:28]

Warsaw hosts exhibition on Azerbaijan's role in the victory over nazism in World War II

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  • 08.06.2026 [13:33]

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  • 08.06.2026 [12:00]

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UN experts raise concerns over Council of Europe migration declaration

  • [16:00]

Capacity of the section of the North-South route passing through Azerbaijan increased fivefold

  • [15:59]

EU to propose 21st package of sanctions targeting Russia's banks

  • [15:59]

300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal

  • [15:45]

Bulgaria and China sign social sphere cooperation letter

  • [15:41]

Kyrgyzstan chairs UN Paperless Trade Council

  • [15:20]

Azerbaijan is fourth largest investor in Georgian economy

  • [15:07]

Tajikistan to host 45th Green Climate Fund Board Meeting in Dushanbe

  • [15:01]

Power restoration efforts ongoing in quake-hit Mindanao areas – DOE

  • [14:56]

Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki remains highly active

  • [14:53]

Baku International Ombudsmen Summit to explore future of human rights in AI era

  • [14:30]

Israeli infant receives first gene therapy for rare genetic epilepsy

  • [14:24]

Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Central Asian Fintech Association sign memorandum of understanding

  • [13:47]

37 years until women's incomes catch up to men's

  • [13:42]

Kazakh and Chinese scientists test eco-friendly biopesticide against locusts

  • [13:04]

South Korea, Uzbekistan deepen trade talks ahead of landmark summit

  • [12:59]

Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Belgrade

  • [12:58]

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

  • [12:56]

Antibiotic residues in wastewater found to fuel drug resistance: study

  • [12:53]

Over 10,000 albatrosses reported on Japan island after "extinction"

  • [12:48]

NYU Abu Dhabi study links wild fig trees to food security

  • [12:37]

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan – U.S. Business Forum

  • [12:35]

Victor Wembanyama carries Spurs to 115-111 win that cuts Knicks' NBA Finals lead to 2-1

  • [12:16]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on rising tensions in the international security environment

  • [12:15]

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Japan

  • [12:13]

Israel strikes Hamas Maritime Police base in Southern Gaza

  • [12:11]

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US jet fuel output hits record as Iran war doubled prices in March, EIA says

  • [11:58]

Pakistan vows self-defence against India-backed TTP terrorist attacks: ‘We won’t sit Idle’

  • [11:56]

CSSC begins construction of world's largest LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

  • [11:51]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore current state of strategic partnership

  • [11:50]

19 Azerbaijani crew members of vessels damaged in the Sea of Azov sent to Azerbaijan

  • [11:48]

Experiment on China's space station expected to provide new approach for fatty liver treatment

  • [11:37]

Azerbaijan and Syria hold first consular consultations in Baku

  • [11:35]

In Odesa region, sea washes another 15 dead cetaceans ashore at national park

  • [11:28]
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Passenger movement resumes through Gaza Crossings

  • [11:17]

301 killed, 385 injured in seasonal floods, natural disasters in Afghanistan

  • [11:05]
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Israel, Iran agree to stop strikes for a week, Trump reveals

  • [10:57]

Uzbekistan puts forward new initiatives in telecommunications

  • [10:49]

Countries urged to ‘go further, faster’ and deliver on climate commitments

  • [10:49]
Baku hosts “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States” VIDEO

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Death toll from 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 37 as 4 still missing

  • [10:45]

Sri Lanka inspects over 70,000 premises in nationwide dengue control drive

  • [10:39]
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China's foreign trade expands 16.9 pct in May

  • [10:09]

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We hope that a final peace agreement will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 08.06.2026 [20:37]

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  • 08.06.2026 [20:19]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam expand judicial and prosecutorial relations

  • 08.06.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan joins Bled Water Forum in Slovenia

  • 08.06.2026 [19:40]

Serbian sports minister arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 08.06.2026 [19:34]

Pakistan invited to attend 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

  • 08.06.2026 [19:31]

Azerbaijani cuisine presented at international food festival in Thessaloniki

  • 08.06.2026 [19:30]

Vietnamese delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan

  • 08.06.2026 [19:29]

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From José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama

  • 08.06.2026 [18:18]

Istanbul Declaration adopted with participation of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

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Starmer preparing to announce social media restrictions for children

  • 08.06.2026 [18:04]

Azerbaijan, Denmark explore prospects for economic cooperation

  • 08.06.2026 [18:00]

Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam

  • 08.06.2026 [17:58]

Shalva Papuashvili: Dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is very crucial for Georgia

  • 08.06.2026 [17:55]

Azerbaijani Speaker invites Vietnam to engage actively in Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network

  • 08.06.2026 [17:49]

Hakan Fidan: Türkiye-Armenia rapprochement continues in close coordination with Azerbaijan

  • 08.06.2026 [17:44]

State Committee: Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-April 2026

  • 08.06.2026 [17:42]

FC Qarabag Tallinn wins silver at international tournament in Brussels

  • 08.06.2026 [17:33]

Azerbaijani media representatives visit Turkmen Carpet Museum

  • 08.06.2026 [17:29]

Warsaw hosts exhibition on Azerbaijan's role in the victory over nazism in World War II

  • 08.06.2026 [17:28]

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  • 08.06.2026 [17:17]

Azerbaijan Technical University, International Turkic States University sign dual diploma program

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  • 08.06.2026 [15:55]

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  • 08.06.2026 [15:47]

Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day marked in Germany

  • 08.06.2026 [15:40]

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  • 08.06.2026 [15:36]

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  • 08.06.2026 [15:02]

Garabagh horse monument unveiled in Switzerland

  • 08.06.2026 [15:00]

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  • 08.06.2026 [14:59]

Reuters: Central African Republic to accept third-country deportees from US

  • 08.06.2026 [14:59]

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  • 08.06.2026 [14:54]

UK ministers to issue guidance on children's screen use

  • 08.06.2026 [14:28]
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Azerbaijan’s Culture Days in Turkmenistan wrap up with spectacular concert

  • 08.06.2026 [13:28]

Middle East 'does not need an escalation,' EU foreign policy chief warns

  • 08.06.2026 [13:15]

Azerbaijan's table tennis player claims bronze at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2026

  • 08.06.2026 [13:12]

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete wins another gold in Germany

  • 08.06.2026 [13:11]

Azerbaijani powerlifters set two new European Championship records

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Exporting Azerbaijani educational model – UNEC’s Derbent Branch

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