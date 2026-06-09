China's foreign trade expands 16.9 pct in May

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

China's foreign trade in yuan-denominated terms grew 16.9 percent year on year in May, Xinhua reported citing data from the General Administration of Customs.

The total value of goods imports and exports reached 4.45 trillion yuan (about 653 billion U.S. dollars) last month, remaining above 4 trillion yuan for three consecutive months, the data showed. Exports rose 13.8 percent from the same period last year, while imports increased 21.5 percent.

In the first five months of the year, total foreign trade amounted to 20.68 trillion yuan, up 15.3 percent year on year.