Israel strikes Hamas Maritime Police base in Southern Gaza
Baku, June 9, AZERTAC
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday it struck the main headquarters of Hamas’ Marine Police in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip, used to plan and carry out attacks. Several operatives were killed, including Ismail Al-Laham, a Hamas military wing cell commander, according to TPS-IL.
The IDF also reported that last week it destroyed three Hamas weapons depots in southern Gaza. Troops identified terrorists attempting to remove weapons from the sites, and struck them and the stockpiles. Secondary explosions were observed following the attacks.
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