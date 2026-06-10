Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan enhance collaboration in archival affairs

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Astana between Uzarchive under the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to Uza.uz.

The memorandum opens new opportunities for collaboration in the storage and use of archival documents, the support of scientific research, and the integration of innovative technologies into archival institutions’ activities.

The parties discussed ongoing sector reforms, digitalization of archives, and issues concerning the preservation and utilization of national archival funds. They highlighted the importance of conserving historical and documentary heritage and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

Bilateral negotiations took place, during which detailed discussions covered prospects for cooperation in digitizing archival documents, developing electronic collections, implementing modern archival technologies, organizing advanced training programs and internships for specialists, and hosting joint scientific and practical conferences, seminars, and roundtables.

The participants discussed how to identify documents of historical significance, incorporate them into scholarly resources, improve the use of archival information, and employ modern information and communication technologies along with AI capabilities in archival work.

Following the negotiations, the parties agreed to actively pursue mutually beneficial cooperation, carry out joint projects, enhance experience-sharing initiatives, and deepen professional connections between specialists from both countries.