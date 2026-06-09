Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki remains highly active

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province remained highly active on Tuesday after days of eruptions that forced the temporary closure of a local airport, Xinhua reported.

The volcano on Flores Island has erupted repeatedly since Friday, sending ash columns high into the sky, according to the local volcanology agency. Eight eruptions were recorded on Monday and at least six more on Tuesday.

The mountain remains under Indonesia's second-highest alert level for volcanic activity. A five-kilometer exclusion zone has been established around the crater, while residents living near rivers have been advised to remain vigilant for potential lahar flows, dangerous mudflows composed of volcanic debris that can occur during heavy rainfall.

The local airport, about 60 kilometers west of the volcano, resumed operations on Tuesday morning after being shut since Friday due to volcanic ash, airport authorities said.

Indonesia, one of the world's most volcanically active countries, is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the ocean, resulting in frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.