Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Serbia

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani delegation first visited the monuments of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić, as well as the memorial complex dedicated to Milica Rakić in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade, where wreaths were laid.

In accordance with the visit program, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov then met with Serbia’s Minister of Defense, Bratislav Gašić.

During the official welcoming ceremony, the defense ministers of the two countries reviewed the guard of honor in accordance with protocol. The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia were performed.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres. The sides also discussed regional security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister is scheduled to attend the Distinguished Visitors Day of the “Platinum Wolf 26” multinational tactical exercise being held near Bujanovac, Serbia.