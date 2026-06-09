Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Central Asian Fintech Association sign memorandum of understanding

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Fintech Association and the Central Asian Fintech Association (CAFA) as part of the international event titled “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States.”

The memorandum aims to support the development of the regional financial technology ecosystem, promote the implementation of innovative solutions, and strengthen the exchange of experience and expertise between the parties.