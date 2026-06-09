Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan share best practices in financial supervision

Astana, June 9, AZERTAC

Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARDFM), met with a delegation from Azerbaijan led by Togrul Aliyev, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on enhancing risk-based supervision and integrating advanced analytical tools and digital solutions into supervisory practices. The sides also exchanged experience in assessing the financial soundness and resilience of financial institutions.

The meeting additionally covered approaches to consumer lending regulation, including interest rate caps and methodologies for calculating debt-to-income ratios.

As part of the visit, representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan are scheduled to participate in expert sessions on risk-based supervision, the implementation of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) issues. Discussions will also address capital and liquidity adequacy assessments, as well as the application of supervisory technology (SupTech), artificial intelligence, and risk management tools in financial supervision.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise on current issues related to financial sector regulation and supervision.

Elshan Rustamov