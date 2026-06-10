Kazakhstan, Netherlands agree on implementation of joint projects worth €160mn

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have reached agreements to implement joint projects worth a total of €160 million following the Kazakhstan-Netherlands Business Forum held during a working visit by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev to Amsterdam, Qazinform News Agency reported.

The forum, held on the sidelines of GreenTech Amsterdam 2026, served as the centerpiece of Kazakhstan’s trade and economic mission to the Netherlands.

The event brought together more than 500 companies and organizations from over 40 countries, attracting visitors from 120 nations worldwide.

The Netherlands remains one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners within the European Union. Bilateral trade reached $970 million in January-February 2026, marking a 57.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s exports totaled $930.4 million, having increased by 65%.

“Today’s agreements demonstrate the strong mutual interest of the business communities of our two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to expand supplies of high-quality products to European markets and create favorable conditions for investment projects involving Dutch partners,” Shakkaliyev said.

Kazakh companies from the agricultural, food processing and logistics sectors participated in the business forum, showcasing their export potential and holding a series of B2B meetings with Dutch counterparts.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with leading Dutch government agencies and industry organizations. Discussions focused on the Netherlands’ inspection control, which is based on cooperation between state institutions and accredited industry bodies, ensuring product safety and efficient export procedures.

Talks with the leadership of Naktuinbouw centered on cooperation in seed production, certification and agricultural quality control, as well as the exchange of expertise on traceability systems and compliance with international standards.

Transport and logistics cooperation was another key topic. During a visit to the Port of Rotterdam, the parties explored opportunities to expand collaboration in international transportation, integrate Kazakh products into European supply chains, and utilize Europe’s largest seaport as a gateway for Kazakh exports. Particular attention was given to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, whose growing importance in facilitating secure and sustainable freight transportation between Asia and Europe was emphasized.

The delegation also met with Damen Shipyards Group to discuss industrial cooperation in the shipbuilding sector. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, incorporating technology transfer, production localization and workforce development.

Additional meetings were held with Axia Seeds and DENSO AgriTech Solutions on the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, seed production and investment projects in greenhouse farming.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Priority areas identified for future collaboration include agriculture, logistics, critical minerals, innovative technologies and international trade.