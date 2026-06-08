Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 8, AZERTAC
- Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia FMs meet in Istanbul
- Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam
- Istanbul Declaration adopted with participation of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia
- Azerbaijan and Vietnam expand judicial and prosecutorial relations
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Other news in this section
Top stories update
- 08.06.2026 [20:19]
Azerbaijan and Vietnam expand judicial and prosecutorial relations
- 08.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan joins Bled Water Forum in Slovenia
- 08.06.2026 [19:40]
Serbian sports minister arrives in Azerbaijan
- 08.06.2026 [19:34]
Pakistan invited to attend 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum
- 08.06.2026 [19:31]
Azerbaijani cuisine presented at international food festival in Thessaloniki
- 08.06.2026 [19:30]
Vietnamese delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan
- 08.06.2026 [19:29]
® Bakcell announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
- 08.06.2026 [18:57]
From José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama
- 08.06.2026 [18:18]
Starmer preparing to announce social media restrictions for children
- 08.06.2026 [18:04]
Azerbaijan, Denmark explore prospects for economic cooperation
- 08.06.2026 [18:00]
Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam
- 08.06.2026 [17:58]
FC Qarabag Tallinn wins silver at international tournament in Brussels
- 08.06.2026 [17:33]
Azerbaijani media representatives visit Turkmen Carpet Museum
- 08.06.2026 [17:29]
Expert: Middle Corridor is entering a phase of strategic development
- 08.06.2026 [16:55]
Kazakhstan and South Korea prepare nuclear energy cooperation memorandum
- 08.06.2026 [16:30]
Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus sign Cooperation Program for 2027–2028
- 08.06.2026 [16:27]
June 8 marks World Oceans Day
- 08.06.2026 [16:19]
New AIR analysis explores Azerbaijan’s status as a middle power
- 08.06.2026 [15:55]
Scientists warn climate predictions may misjudge forest carbon absorption
- 08.06.2026 [15:47]
Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day marked in Germany
- 08.06.2026 [15:40]
Uzbekistan – India: Cooperation in healthcare and innovation transfer
- 08.06.2026 [15:36]
Garabagh horse monument unveiled in Switzerland
- 08.06.2026 [15:00]
Nikkei falls over 4% as selling of tech issues continues
- 08.06.2026 [14:59]
Reuters: Central African Republic to accept third-country deportees from US
- 08.06.2026 [14:59]
UK ministers to issue guidance on children's screen use
- 08.06.2026 [14:28]
Azerbaijan’s Culture Days in Turkmenistan wrap up with spectacular concert
- 08.06.2026 [13:28]
Middle East 'does not need an escalation,' EU foreign policy chief warns
- 08.06.2026 [13:15]
Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete wins another gold in Germany
- 08.06.2026 [13:11]
Azerbaijani powerlifters set two new European Championship records
- 08.06.2026 [13:08]
Exporting Azerbaijani educational model – UNEC’s Derbent Branch
- 08.06.2026 [12:53]
Tsunami advisory issued for Pacific coasts of western, eastern Japan
- 08.06.2026 [12:52]
Trump considers buying Chagos Islands
- 08.06.2026 [12:47]
Unknown flying device exploded in Orhei district
- 08.06.2026 [12:45]
® AzInTelecom participates in 4th National Cybersecurity Forum
- 08.06.2026 [12:20]
Israel completes wave of strikes on Iranian Air Defenses
- 08.06.2026 [12:01]
Top stories update
- 08.06.2026 [12:00]
Humanity’s future depends on protecting rapidly changing ocean
- 08.06.2026 [11:43]
ANAMA: 149 mines and 412 UXOs neutralized over the past week
- 08.06.2026 [11:29]
Seven OPEC+ nations to increase oil output by 188,000 bpd in July
- 08.06.2026 [10:58]
Airport closes after strong quake in Philippines: CAAP
- 08.06.2026 [10:49]
Gold and silver prices fall on global markets
- 08.06.2026 [10:47]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 08.06.2026 [10:44]
Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Türkiye
- 08.06.2026 [09:57]
Azerbaijan expands economic ties at St. Petersburg Forum
- 07.06.2026 [21:59]
Top stories update
- 07.06.2026 [12:00]
Third Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe held in Hamburg
- 07.06.2026 [11:27]
Parliamentary elections underway in Armenia
- 07.06.2026 [11:21]
"Azerbaijan – From the Lens to History" exhibition opens in Arkadag
- 07.06.2026 [11:17]
Azerbaijan and Moldova expand cooperation in agriculture
- 06.06.2026 [23:10]
Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage showcased in Istanbul
- 06.06.2026 [22:46]
Azerbaijan widely represented at Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul
- 06.06.2026 [21:04]
Top stories update
- 06.06.2026 [20:00]
Türkiye’s Kars and Eskişehir Bar Associations delegates visiting Azerbaijan
- 06.06.2026 [17:30]
Ganja hosting event marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation
- 06.06.2026 [16:57]
Azerbaijan joins “AI Leaders 2026” program in Kazakhstan
- 06.06.2026 [14:13]
Baku Boulevard hosting festival of classic and racing automobiles
- 06.06.2026 [13:40]
Ashgabat hosts gala concert marking Azerbaijan`s Culture Days
- 06.06.2026 [12:42]
Ashgabat hosts event marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani
- 06.06.2026 [12:31]
Top stories update
- 06.06.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan
- 06.06.2026 [11:51]