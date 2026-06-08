Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Ali Asadov, Azerbaijan`s Pime Minister, met with Nguyen Huy Tien, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Viet Nam.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

The two parties emphasized the high level of political dialogue between the two nations and noted the profound importance of mutual support within the framework of international organizations. During the meeting, the development of effective cooperation between their respective prosecution authorities was highly praised, and the sides focused on opportunities for further strengthening institutional relations in this area.

The meeting was also attended by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev.