Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete wins another gold in Germany

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Sabir Zeynalov achieved another notable success at the President's Cup Para Taekwondo Tournament held in Nuremberg, Germany.

Zeynalov claimed the gold medal in the men's 58kg weight category after defeating Türkiye's Hamza Tarhan in the semifinals and Russia's Askhat Akhmatov in the final.

The Paralympian's latest triumph comes just three days after winning another gold medal at the Rome Grand Prix in Italy.