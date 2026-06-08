Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Airport closes after strong quake in Philippines: CAAP

Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Türkiye

ANAMA: 149 mines and 412 UXOs neutralized over the past week

Exit Poll shows Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party leading Armenian Parliamentary Elections

Seven OPEC+ nations to increase oil output by 188,000 bpd in July

Humanity’s future depends on protecting rapidly changing ocean