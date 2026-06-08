Exit Poll shows Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party leading Armenian Parliamentary Elections

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

According to an exit poll commissioned by the ruling party and published by Civic News, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party has won 56.7% of the vote in the country’s parliamentary elections, 1tv.ge reported.

The survey projects that the Strong Armenia party, led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, received 17.5% of the vote.

Results for the remaining political parties and alliances have not yet been released.