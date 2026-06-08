ANAMA: 149 mines and 412 UXOs neutralized over the past week

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

During mine-clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories from June 1 to 7, a total of 48 anti-personnel mines, 101 anti-tank mines, and 412 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized, according to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The agency noted that a total of 1,545.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.