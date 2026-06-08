Seven OPEC+ nations to increase oil output by 188,000 bpd in July

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Seven OPEC+ member countries announced on Sunday a production adjustment of 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, Anadolu Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually to review global market conditions and outlook.

In their collective commitment to support oil market stability, the seven participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 188,000 barrels per day from the additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023.

This adjustment will be implemented in July, the group said.

The additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023 may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner, according to the announcement.

"The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to increase, pause or reverse the phase out of the voluntary production adjustments, including reversing the previously implemented voluntary adjustments announced in November 2023," OPEC said.

The seven countries are scheduled to meet again on July 5.