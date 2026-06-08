Unknown flying device exploded in Orhei district

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

An unknown flying device, most likely a drone, exploded last night outside the village of Lopatna, Orhei district. Authorities report that no one was injured as a result of the incident, according to Moldpres.

According to the General Police Inspectorate, the alert was received around midnight from a resident of Lopatna who noticed the flying object and, shortly afterwards, a blast.

The rapid response team from Orhei Police Inspectorate, intervention teams and specialists from the Technical-Explosive Section, along with representatives of Orhei Emergency Situations Directorate, urgently arrived at the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off, secured and monitored in accordance with strict safety protocols.

Specialized investigations at the explosion site were resumed this morning.

The relevant institutions are continuing the full documentation of the case and are cooperating with national structures to determine the origin of the flying device and all the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities reiterate their call for citizens to remain calm and immediately report any suspicious object observed to the emergency number 112.