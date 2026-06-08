Kazakhstan and South Korea prepare nuclear energy cooperation memorandum

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

On June 8, Kazakhstan and South Korea held talks in Astana on expanding nuclear energy cooperation, including the introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs), human resource training, and scientific and technical collaboration, Qazinform News Agency reported.

Separate discussions focused on preparing a draft memorandum of understanding that would establish key areas of nuclear cooperation and serve as a foundation for future joint projects.

"Energy tops our cooperation agenda. We are interested in further developing our country's nuclear energy program, drawing on international best practices and technologies of our Korean partners. Small modular reactors are a promising area of cooperation. Kazakhstan is exploring international experience and is interested in knowledge exchange on modern reactor technologies and safety issues," said Vassiliy Lavrenov, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency.

Bae Jung Hyun, Director of the International Trade Cooperation Bureau at South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, noted that a series of joint energy projects has already been implemented. This includes the construction and modernization of generation facilities and substations. He added that South Korea expects to expand its companies' role in the energy sector of Kazakhstan and discuss nuclear cooperation, including new technologies.

The sides also confirmed they are working on a nuclear cooperation memorandum, which is expected to be finalized in the near future.