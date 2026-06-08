Israel completes wave of strikes on Iranian Air Defenses
Baku, June 8, AZERTAC
The Israel Defense Force said the Air Force has completed a series of strikes on Iran’s air defense systems, TPS-IL reported.
The IDF said Iran had been restoring its detection and defense capabilities.
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