Azerbaijani powerlifters set two new European Championship records

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani powerlifters delivered a strong performance at the WPC/AWPC European Championships in Limerick, Ireland, winning two gold medals.

Zaur Jafarov added another milestone to his distinguished career by winning his eighth European Championship title in the AWPC (drug-tested) division. The Azerbaijani powerlifter also set a new world record in the bench press with a remarkable 320kg lift and was crowned the overall champion of the championships.

Elmir Tarverdiyev also excelled breaking the European record in the deadlift with a lift of 242.5kg. He won the gold medal and was crowned the overall champion of the competition.

In the three-lift powerlifting competition, Orkhan Farzaliyev clinched the silver medal after recording a total lift of 615 kg.