Pakistan invited to attend 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

A Pakistani delegation visited the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

During the meeting, AZPROMO representatives highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, the infrastructure established in the country's economic zones, incentives available to investors, and the agency's ongoing efforts to promote investment and business development.

The parties explored potential areas of cooperation, including industrial infrastructure, textile and garment manufacturing, retail trade, food production, health technologies, medical tourism, and real estate.

The Pakistani delegation was also invited to participate in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku in September this year.

The meeting underscored the mutual interest of both sides in strengthening economic ties and exploring new avenues for partnership.