The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® AzInTelecom participates in 4th National Cybersecurity Forum

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, participated in the IV National Cybersecurity Forum.

The forum brought together representatives from the public and private sectors, cybersecurity experts, and technology companies to discuss the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem and key issues in critical information security.

At the event, AzInTelecom was represented with its corporate booth, where visitors were introduced to the company’s digital solutions and services.

As part of the panel sessions, Elshan Ismayilov, Head of the Cybersecurity Unit at AzInTelecom, addressed the audience on the topic of “Cyber Challenges in Digital Transformation.” During his speech, he highlighted the direct impact of the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies on the cybersecurity landscape. He also provided participants with information about the supercomputer infrastructure implemented by AzInTelecom and the company’s 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC).

The primary purpose of AzInTelecom’s participation in the event was to present the company’s activities in digital transformation and cybersecurity, as well as to discuss potential areas of collaboration.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC, which operates under AZCON Holding, is a technology company specializing in cloud solutions, digital identity, and cybersecurity. Since 2015, it has been providing nationwide projects, including the “Government Cloud” and the SİMA digital signature platform.

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