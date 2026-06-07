Azerbaijani women's group triumphs with gold at Baku Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

Baku, June 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's acrobatic gymnastics team celebrated a spectacular victory on home soil today as the women's group captured the gold medal at the FIG World Cup in Baku.

The trio, featuring Anahita Bashiri, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, and Zahra Rashidova, delivered a flawless performance to secure the top spot on the podium. Adding to their golden triumph, the Azerbaijani gymnasts were also awarded the prestigious AGF Trophy.