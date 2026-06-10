Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Japan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with members of the Japan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship League on June 10.

During the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Japan relations. In this context, they underscored the importance of the political consultations and commissions on economic cooperation between the two countries, reciprocal visits, and contacts at various levels in further strengthening the bilateral ties.

It was mentioned that Japan was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, and that National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s first official visit to Japan in 1998 was a major milestone in the development of Azerbaijan-Japan relations, which also provided a strong impetus to the expansion of political and economic cooperation.

Touching upon the role of Azerbaijan-Japan interparliamentary cooperation, the parties highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan-Japan Interparliamentary Working Group operating at the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and the Japan-Azerbaijan Friendship League at the Japanese Parliament in this regard.

Discussions also revolved around the cooperation across political, economic, humanitarian, traditional and renewable energy, tourism, educational and other spheres.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov recalled that leading Japanese companies ITOCHU and INPEX are among the reliable partners of Azerbaijan, which play an important role in Azerbaijan’s energy, especially in the implementation of oil and gas projects.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into the history of the past occupation and conflict, the situation in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the steps undertaken by Azerbaijan in this regard, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, as well as targeted measures taken to combat threat of landmines.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the situation in the Middle East.