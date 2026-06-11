Measles cases in Bulgaria Reach 364, including 300 children

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

A total of 364 people have contracted measles in Bulgaria, including 300 children, according to information published on the Health Ministry's website Thursday. The data are current as of June 8, 2026. Measles cases have been registered in nine regions across the country, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

The highest number of cases has been reported in Vratsa Region, with 198 infections. Additional cases have been recorded in Pleven Region (101), Lovech Region (41), Montana Region (11), Sofia City (7), Varna Region (3), Vidin Region (1), Sofia Region (1), and Targovishte Region (1).

Of those infected, 187 had not been vaccinated due to being below the eligible age for immunization or for other reasons, while the immunization status of 33 patients is unknown. For the remaining cases, there is evidence that vaccination had been administered.

Since the beginning of the outbreak this year, 39,799 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria.

Vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella is mandatory in Bulgaria. The vaccine is administered at 13 months of age, with a second dose given at 12 years of age.