Hikmet Hajiyev: Under circumstances of escalation of conflict in Middle East, Middle Corridor gains additional significance

Washington, June 10, AZERTAC

The Middle Corridor is undergoing a profound transformation from a transportation route into a strategic geo-economic system linking Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he addressed the annual Trans-Caspian Forum via a video link.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that under the circumstances of escalation of conflict in the Gulf region and Middle East, the Middle Corridor gains additional significance and importance, adding that “One of the important key components of Middle Corridor is Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway. A critical dimension of this connectivity architecture is also linkage with our Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan. In this context, the emerging Zangezur corridor is increasingly viewed as a strategic segment of the Middle Corridor. It has a potential to strengthen East-West connectivity while reinforcing Azerbaijan's direct link to Türkiye and broader European countries.”

Malahat Najafova