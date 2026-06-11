Azerbaijan is ready to partner with U.S. in shaping the industries and technologies of the future, says adviser to minister

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is entering a new phase of economic development based on technology, innovation, and knowledge,” said Huseyn Huseynov, Adviser to the Azerbaijani Economy Minister, as he addressed the “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation, conference held in Baku.

According to him, the U.S. has been one of Azerbaijan's most reliable economic partners for more than 30 years.

“Cooperation between the two countries was initially established in the energy sector, and is currently developing in the areas of innovation, technology, and digital transformation. The Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue held last week revealed new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. In addition to cooperation in the fields of energy and critical minerals, a new phase of partnership is taking shape in the direction of high-performance computing systems, artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud technologies, and digital innovations. Cooperation with Dell Technologies, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, and other international companies demonstrates that Azerbaijan-US relations are transitioning from a traditional investment partnership to a strategic technological cooperation,” Huseynov noted.

He described the "Digital Silk Way" project, Azerbaijan's first digital economic zone, as a successful example of transforming innovations into industrial reforms, adding that Azerbaijan stands ready to be a partner with the U.S in shaping the industries, technologies, and opportunities of the future.