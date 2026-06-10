The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

After troubled World Cup lead-in, UN human rights chief urges ‘rethink’ of US immigration policy

After troubled World Cup lead-in, UN human rights chief urges ‘rethink’ of US immigration policy

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

The United Nations’ top human rights official called Wednesday for a “massive rethink” of immigration policies especially in the United States around the World Cup, according to AP.

Issues around “racial profiling, surveillance and immigration enforcement” were cited by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk even before the 48-nation, 39-day tournament starts Thursday.

Iran’s team was moved from a training camp in Arizona to Mexico, some Iranian officials were denied U.S. entry visas, Africa’s top referee from Somalia was refused entry in Miami and images circulated of a Senegal player being frisked by a security guard on airport tarmac.

“We have seen some of the scenes,” Türk told reporters at a briefing at the U.N.’s human rights agency headquarters.

“I hope that the issues around racial profiling, around surveillance, around immigration enforcement are not going to affect this World Cup in the way that they have already done,” the Austrian lawyer said.

The U.S. is hosting most of the 104 games in a shared project with Canada and Mexico, though it is only the policies of federal agencies under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration that have drawn criticism.

“I really hope that there is a massive rethink of how immigration enforcement is respecting human rights and human dignity,” Türk said, “and that especially for the World Cup there is a rethink of the policies that we are unfortunately seeing prevailing especially in the U.S. at the moment.”

Türk said global sports should be “where the world comes together in unity and in peace.”

“It is clear that the environment in which mega sport events including the World Cup take place need to provide a dignified and safe environment, for the teams that compete but also for the supporters, for the whole society and frankly for the world,” he said.

Fans from countries like Morocco and Scotland, who spent thousands of dollars on flights, hotels and tickets for the most expensive World Cup ever, have reported having their travel documents denied or revoked just days before they were due to travel.

FIFA’s bidding rules in 2017 for nations wanting to host this World Cup stated visa processing “must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner,” with the caveat it must not “adversely affect the national immigration and security standards.”

In the case of Somali referee Omar Artan, a U.S. official said he was refused admission due to “association with suspected members of terror organizations,” though without specifying details or providing proof.

FIFA was unable to protect the referee it picked for World Cup duty despite its president Gianni Infantino building closer ties to Trump and administration officials in the past 18 months.

FIFA also has aligned itself with UN guiding principles on business and human rights that it pledged should be respected at its tournaments.

Türk highlighted a wider point about the treatment of people worldwide moving between different nations.

“I also hope that the dehumanization of the other, the dehumanization of migrants, the dehumanization of refugees and asylum seekers is put to an end,” he said. “Nobody benefits from divisive and polarizing narratives.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing
  • 10.06.2026 [16:26]

Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing

Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in mining
  • 10.06.2026 [16:08]

Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in mining

FM Hoxha: Albania’s EU accession bid has entered its most decisive phase
  • 10.06.2026 [16:06]

FM Hoxha: Albania’s EU accession bid has entered its most decisive phase

BTA is setting standard for comprehensive cultural coverage, says Director General
  • 10.06.2026 [15:52]

BTA is setting standard for comprehensive cultural coverage, says Director General

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes, all on board killed: military
  • 10.06.2026 [15:49]

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes, all on board killed: military

Discovery of atmospheric ‘memory’ could ımprove climate forecasting
  • 10.06.2026 [15:26]

Discovery of atmospheric ‘memory’ could ımprove climate forecasting

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations
  • 10.06.2026 [15:17]

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

Drug-free nanoparticles could reshape future cancer therapies
  • 10.06.2026 [15:08]

Drug-free nanoparticles could reshape future cancer therapies

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement
  • 10.06.2026 [14:47]

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement

After troubled World Cup lead-in, UN human rights chief urges ‘rethink’ of US immigration policy

  • [20:53]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Under circumstances of escalation of conflict in Middle East, Middle Corridor gains additional significance

  • [20:32]

Media Development Agency hosts public discussion of draft law on protection of children from harmful information

  • [20:27]

Presidential Assistant: Turkic World is becoming a new political reality and platform for cooperation across wider Eurasian continent

  • [20:07]

Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage showcased at Silk Road – 2026 festival

  • [20:06]

Top stories update

  • [20:00]

U.S. Embassy delegation tours Azerbaijan Sports Academy

  • [19:42]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Establishment of peace in the region provided new opportunities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy

  • [19:41]

President of Serbia receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense

  • [18:53]

Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026

  • [18:40]

® Baku hosts “Force of Love” 2026 Summer Festival

  • [18:16]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

  • [18:15]

From Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania

  • [18:14]

German ambassador commends progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

  • [18:01]

Five Azerbaijani sailors ready for action at 2026 Optimist World Championship

  • [17:54]

Official reception in Rabat marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • [17:51]

® Birbank introduces new opportunity: Pensioners up to the age of 73 can now apply for loans

  • [17:50]

Azerbaijan, UK hold talks on draft Convention to eliminate double taxation

  • [17:42]

Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation

  • [17:24]

Minister: Close sports cooperation is the logical outcome of the task set before us by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • [17:22]

Delegation from Xi'an Shiyou University of China visits Baku State University

  • [17:16]

Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo

  • [17:12]

AZERTAC’s “Children’s Knowledge Portal” expands its outreach to Aghdam

  • [17:06]

Azerbaijan’s AI and digital economy presented in Ankara

  • [16:35]

Azerbaijan, Japan enhancing bilateral ties

  • [16:28]

Major media forum gets underway in Chongqing

  • [16:26]

Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in mining

  • [16:08]

FM Hoxha: Albania’s EU accession bid has entered its most decisive phase

  • [16:06]

® SİMA Solutions at International Finance and Banking Summit

  • [16:05]

Progress on Soyudlu (Zod) Gold Deposit Project reviewed at AzerGold CJSC

  • [15:54]

BTA is setting standard for comprehensive cultural coverage, says Director General

  • [15:52]

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes, all on board killed: military

  • [15:49]

Dutch intern: Middle Corridor can also attract new investments for infrastructure in the South Caucasus

  • [15:42]

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold live fire tactical exercise

  • [15:41]

Discovery of atmospheric ‘memory’ could ımprove climate forecasting

  • [15:26]

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

  • [15:17]

Drug-free nanoparticles could reshape future cancer therapies

  • [15:08]

Saudi Arabia and Yemen ink USD 150 mln petroleum supply agreement

  • [14:47]

Climate change already costing Australia's NSW billions: report

  • [14:44]

® Azercell confirms compliance with ISO 10002:2018 international standard for customer feedback management

  • [14:42]

Motorcyclists to protest rising motor ınsurance costs in Sofia on June 19

  • [14:39]

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase by 15.2 percent

  • [14:38]

PM Radev ends further arms supplies to Ukraine

  • [14:30]

GDP volume in Azerbaijan announced

  • [13:42]

Azerbaijan, China expand scientific cooperation

  • [13:30]

Azerbaijan beats San Marino 2-1 in friendly match

  • [13:09]

World Horse Day main events set for July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag

  • [13:01]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Serbia

  • [12:58]

Japan local gov't launches facility to spotlight marine plastic waste

  • [12:57]

Photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan opens in Türkiye’s Nevşehir Province

  • [12:54]

® First mass distribution of TəhsilPlus cards takes place in the Ganja-Dashkasan region

  • [12:45]

Foreign Ministers of Mongolia and Japan meet

  • [12:40]

$4.5 billion hub refinery project poised to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security, industrial growth

  • [12:34]

Azerbaijan beats North Macedonia 3-1 in 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier

  • [12:34]

UAE marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, highlighting leadership in tolerance

  • [12:32]

Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations

  • [12:31]

China updates drug clinical trial guideline to enhance biotech innovation

  • [12:26]

Marking historic progress on rights for persons with disabilities, UN conference tackles critical gaps

  • [12:24]

Oil prices continue to fall

  • [12:23]

Police clock biker at 285 km/h, may be Israel’s fastest ever speeding offense

  • [12:21]

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan enhance collaboration in archival affairs

  • [12:15]

To His Excellency Mr. António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

  • [12:10]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Dogs respond to human tone without words, hinting at communication older than language

  • [11:59]

Gold prices fall by $58 on global markets

  • [11:57]

Kazakhstan, Netherlands agree on implementation of joint projects worth €160mn

  • [11:28]

Ebola cases in DR Congo, Uganda surpass 600 amid operational constraints: Africa CDC

  • [10:54]

Sarangani quake death toll climbs to 45 - OCD

  • [10:53]

Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

  • [10:37]

PM Modi to become India's longest-serving elected PM on June 10, surpass Nehru

  • [10:36]

Diplomatic World Sweden covers Swedish Institute Alumni gathering organized by SSANA

  • [10:28]

Azeri Light sells for $95

  • [10:23]

Azerbaijani representatives participate in CIS counterterrorism meeting in Moscow

  • 09.06.2026 [20:49]

Apple unveils Siri AI makeover as Tim Cook bids farewell

  • 09.06.2026 [20:12]

Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [20:11]

Top stories update

  • 09.06.2026 [20:00]

Information sessions launched for young media representatives within framework of Energy Dialogue Platform Initiative

  • 09.06.2026 [19:56]

China prepares $295 billion plan to fund nationwide AI buildout, Bloomberg News reports

  • 09.06.2026 [19:45]

Parties begin presenting arguments in appellate proceedings on appeals filed Armenian citizens

  • 09.06.2026 [19:44]

Azerbaijan, Israel expand cooperation in food trade

  • 09.06.2026 [19:29]

Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway

  • 09.06.2026 [19:22]

Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food products to gain wider access to the Chinese market

  • 09.06.2026 [19:18]

First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC

  • 09.06.2026 [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Greece enhance healthcare cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [18:58]

Azerbaijan, TikTok discuss cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [18:44]

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May

  • 09.06.2026 [18:19]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan share best practices in financial supervision

  • 09.06.2026 [18:11]

$100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

  • 09.06.2026 [17:47]

Azerbaijan's exports to France increased more than 17-fold

  • 09.06.2026 [17:45]

Vietnam’s Prosecutor General visits “ASAN Khidmet” Center

  • 09.06.2026 [17:34]

Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani anti-doping agencies sign cooperation memorandum

  • 09.06.2026 [17:22]

Baku State University, Egyptian universities expand cooperation

  • 09.06.2026 [16:39]

2025 nuclear weapons spending reaches $119 billion

  • 09.06.2026 [16:32]

Japan space agency: H3 rocket launch postponed due to bad weather

  • 09.06.2026 [16:29]

Vietnam-Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish

  • 09.06.2026 [16:14]

From Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 09.06.2026 [16:09]

UN experts raise concerns over Council of Europe migration declaration

  • 09.06.2026 [16:00]

Capacity of the section of the North-South route passing through Azerbaijan increased fivefold

  • 09.06.2026 [15:59]

EU to propose 21st package of sanctions targeting Russia's banks

  • 09.06.2026 [15:59]

300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal

  • 09.06.2026 [15:45]