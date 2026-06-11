Ulaanbaatar hosts 15th Asian Tourism Forum

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The 15th Asian Tourism Forum is being held in Ulaanbaatar from June 11–13 under the theme “The Asian Paradigm of Hospitality and Tourism”, Montsame reported.

The forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth, the Ulaanbaatar Tourism Department, the Mongolian Tourism Association, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the Tourism Education and Development Society.

More than 100 leading speakers, researchers, and policymakers from 22 countries, including South Korea, Australia, China, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, the United States, and Germany, are participating in the event.

Participants are discussing current issues shaping the tourism and hospitality industry in Asia, including development trends, sustainable solutions, opportunities for regional cooperation, digital transformation, the use of artificial intelligence and service robots, and environmental, social, and governance policies.

Batbold D., Vice President of the Mongolian Tourism Association, highlighted that the forum is being held within the framework of Mongolia’s 2023–2028 Long-Term Tourism Development Strategy and aims to promote the country's tourism sector internationally. He expressed hope that the event would help connect academic research with industry practice, attract foreign investment, open new marketing opportunities, and strengthen regional cooperation.

Since its establishment in 1993, the forum has served as a platform for discussing tourism development trends, hospitality management, marketing, and sustainability challenges facing Asia's tourism industry.