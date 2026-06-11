Uganda goes five days without new Ebola case

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Uganda has not registered any new Ebola cases in the past five days, providing an encouraging sign for health authorities working to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission, the Nile Post reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country's cumulative Ebola case count has remained at 19 over the period, reflecting the impact of intensified surveillance, contact tracing, case management, and border screening measures.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, director of public health at the Ministry of Health, said health teams remain on high alert despite the absence of new infections, warning that the risk of imported cases remains significant due to the ongoing outbreak in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Health officials attribute the current stability to strengthened screening at points of entry, rapid response mechanisms, and close monitoring of individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

The development comes as Uganda continues to support regional efforts to contain the outbreak in the DRC, where health authorities are still reporting new infections. Public health experts maintain that controlling the outbreak at its source remains one of the most effective ways of protecting neighbouring countries from cross-border transmission.

Experts say a contained Ebola outbreak can be brought under control in approximately 105 days. However, widespread community transmission could significantly prolong response efforts and potentially double the time required to contain the disease.

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to remain vigilant, report suspected cases promptly, and continue observing infection prevention measures.

Officials stress that while the absence of new cases is a positive development, it should not lead to complacency. Surveillance teams continue to closely monitor communities and border areas to ensure any suspected infections are detected and managed quickly.

Uganda's response has been supported by international and regional partners, including the World Health Organization and Africa CDC, which continue to emphasise the importance of community vigilance, early detection, and coordinated action in preventing the spread of Ebola.

Health authorities say maintaining zero new cases in the coming days will be critical in determining the trajectory of the outbreak and reducing the risk of wider community transmission.