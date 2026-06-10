® SİMA Solutions at International Finance and Banking Summit

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

AzInTelecom LLC participated in the International Finance and Banking Summit held in Baku.

As part of the summit, which focused on the global financial integration of Turkic states, AzInTelecom set up an exhibition stand. At the stand, participants were informed about the products of the company’s SİMA Digital Solutions Platform and their benefits for the financial sector.

On the sidelines of the event, Farukh Farajullayev, Director of the Commercial Department at AzInTelecom, delivered a presentation on “The Impact of Biometrics on Modern Digital Solutions in FinTech.” He highlighted the key role of biometric technologies in enhancing user experience and strengthening the security of financial transactions within today’s fintech ecosystem. Farajullayev noted that facial recognition and other biometric identification solutions play a critical role in preventing fraud and enabling remote service delivery across financial institutions.

The summit also featured discussions on a range of topical issues, including cybersecurity, green finance, investment opportunities, and human capital development. Through its participation, AzInTelecom aimed to contribute to the advancement of the regional fintech ecosystem by sharing its innovative solutions and expertise.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, has been operating since 2015, specializing in cloud solutions, digital identity, and cybersecurity services. The company is the provider of nationwide projects such as the “Government Cloud” and the SİMA digital solutions platform.