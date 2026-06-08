Expert: Middle Corridor is entering a phase of strategic development

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) is currently entering a phase of strategic development and has significant potential to become a key trade diversification corridor between Europe and Asia, Aizhan Beiseyeva, Chairperson of Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) Central Asia Association, who participated in the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition and a series of specialized events held in Baku from June 1 to 5, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

Beiseyeva emphasized that the sustainable development of the Middle Corridor depends not only on investment in infrastructure, but also on strengthening human capital and developing the workforce. In this regard, increasing the participation of women in the transport and logistics sector is essential for ensuring the long-term growth and competitiveness of the industry, the expert noted.

According to the chairperson of the association, a decisive role in achieving these goals was played by the support provided under the GIZ project aimed at promoting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan.

“Under the technical guidance of Fidan Gasimova, the project provided systematic support for institutional development and the introduction of modern approaches to human resource management in the transport and logistics sector. As part of these efforts, the project facilitated capacity-building activities for industry specialists, organized networking meetings to establish business contacts, and supported the creation of the National Secretariat of the ‘Women in Transport and Logistics’ (Women in TLP) Platform in Azerbaijan,” she noted.

She also highlighted the integration of gender-sensitive approaches into transport and logistics initiatives, as well as the improvement of educational, consulting, and professional development programs implemented within the framework of the Trans-Caspian route.

In her view, the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route requires not only the modernization of infrastructure and the expansion of transport capacities, but also the creation of an inclusive and diverse professional environment. Such an approach is necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability, viability, and international competitiveness of the corridor.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, connects Asia and Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.