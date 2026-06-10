Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev sends a congratulatory letter to President António José Seguro on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic.

Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

Ebola cases in DR Congo, Uganda surpass 600 amid operational constraints: Africa CDC

Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold another round of political consultations

Azeri Light sells for $95