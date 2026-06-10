Azerbaijan, China expand scientific cooperation

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli met with a delegation from Xi'an Shiyou University of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ongoing cooperation and future initiatives.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Xi'an Shiyou University and Azerbaijani higher education institutions, promoting the exchange of students and academic staff, and implementing joint scientific research projects.