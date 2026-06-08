Exporting Azerbaijani educational model – UNEC’s Derbent Branch

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

By the Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Director of UNEC’s Derbent Branch, Gurban Saidovich Gurbanov, has been awarded the “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order in recognition of his valuable contributions to the development of humanitarian cooperation, including collaboration in the field of education, between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation.

AZERTAC presents an interview with Gurban Gurbanov, who shared his insights on the history and current state of Azerbaijani–Dagestani scientific, educational, and cultural cooperation.

– Mr. Gurbanov, congratulations on being awarded the “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order by Presidential decree. What does this award mean to you?

– Thank you. Receiving this distinguished award is both a great honor and a profound responsibility. I regard it not merely as recognition of my personal efforts, but as an acknowledgment of the contributions made by Azerbaijanis living in Dagestan, by all those who have worked to strengthen Azerbaijan–Dagestan relations, and by the dedicated staff of UNEC’s Derbent Branch. At the same time, this award serves as an important testament to the high level of friendship and cooperation between our peoples. The attention and support demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev are of immense significance to us, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the President for this high appreciation of our work.

– The history of UNEC’s Derbent Branch is closely associated with National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Could you elaborate on the significance of the initiative to establish the Branch?

– Indeed, the establishment of the Derbent Branch was initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He regarded Dagestan as a region with which Azerbaijan shares deep historical, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

These relations were also rooted in the remarkable legacy of Aziz Aliyev in Dagestan. During some of the most challenging years of the war period, he provided substantial support to the people of Dagestan, and the memory of his service has been preserved across generations.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev transformed these historical connections into a sustainable and institutional framework. Through his initiative, the idea of establishing a branch of an Azerbaijani higher education institution in Derbent became a reality. This was far more than the creation of a university branch; it was a strategic humanitarian project aimed at strengthening the bonds between future generations.

Heydar Aliyev consistently attached special importance to Dagestan and to Azerbaijanis living both there and throughout the world. He understood that the region’s long-term development depended on the education and training of highly qualified professionals.

It is a source of great pride that this initiative has yielded significant results. The establishment of the Branch considerably expanded access to quality higher education for young people in Dagestan, particularly in Derbent. Over the years, thousands of specialists have graduated from the institution. Today, our alumni successfully contribute to various sectors in both Dagestan and Azerbaijan. UNEC’s Derbent Branch is not only an educational institution but also an important center fostering the development of Azerbaijan–Dagestan relations.

Particularly gratifying is the fact that the policy initiated by the National Leader is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. The President consistently supports the development of relations with Dagestan and pays close attention to the educational and cultural life of our compatriots living there. This commitment is clearly reflected in the support extended to UNEC’s Derbent Branch. As a result, the Branch has become one of the most modern higher education institutions in Dagestan.

I have personally witnessed on many occasions that delegations arriving in Azerbaijan from Dagestan are always received with great respect and hospitality. This reflects the sincere friendship and mutual respect that characterize relations between our peoples. In my view, UNEC’s Derbent Branch stands as one of the most successful examples of the friendship policy initiated by Heydar Aliyev and successfully advanced by President Ilham Aliyev.

– Could you tell us about the legal status and activities of UNEC’s Derbent Branch?

– At the time, a number of branches of higher education institutions operated in Derbent. However, educational regulations in the Russian Federation became significantly more stringent in subsequent years, and many branches ceased operations because they were unable to meet the required standards.

UNEC’s Derbent Branch, however, successfully maintained its position by fully complying with all educational and accreditation requirements.

The Branch operates under a license issued by the Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science of the Russian Federation (Rosobrnadzor).

Its material and technical resources, educational infrastructure, and academic staff have been developed in accordance with high standards. The Branch is equipped with modern facilities and places particular emphasis on the quality of education and academic excellence.

Today, UNEC’s Derbent Branch remains the only foreign university branch operating in the Russian Federation, a distinction that represents a great source of pride for us.

– How does the Branch contribute to the development of relations between the two peoples?

– I believe that UNEC’s Derbent Branch today represents far more than a higher education institution; it serves as an important bridge connecting Azerbaijan and Dagestan through humanitarian, educational, and cultural cooperation. The traditions established here have endured for many years and continue to grow stronger with each passing year. We actively participate in all major initiatives and events aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan–Dagestan relations. The Branch regularly hosts scientific conferences, cultural programs, meetings, and commemorative events. These activities help introduce younger generations to the shared history, cultural heritage, and longstanding friendship between our peoples.

I would particularly like to highlight the large-scale celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Derbent Branch. The event brought together representatives of the Dagestani leadership, government institutions, public organizations, and a delegation from Azerbaijan. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Heydar Aliyev Museum was inaugurated at the university. The museum holds special significance for us. It features rare photographs of the National Leader’s meetings with delegations from Dagestan, historical documents, archival materials, and exhibits illustrating his invaluable contribution to the development of Azerbaijan–Dagestan relations. Today, the museum has become an important destination for students, visitors, and residents of the city.

In addition, every year we celebrate 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis on a broad scale. Hundreds of participants attend the events organized on this occasion. These programs include speeches, presentations on our national history and values, and cultural performances. Such initiatives not only strengthen students’ commitment to national and moral values but also contribute to the further development of friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan.

The unique status of UNEC’s Derbent Branch makes this mission particularly significant. As the only foreign university branch operating within the Russian Federation, it stands as a vivid example of the high level of educational and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan. We strive to justify this trust by developing the Branch not only as a center of academic excellence but also as a platform for friendship, cooperation, and shared values.

– Finally, what would you like to say?

– I would once again like to express my sincere gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the high confidence placed in me. I regard this award as recognition of the efforts of all those who have contributed to strengthening Azerbaijani–Dagestani friendship and cooperation.

Today, the Derbent Branch stands as a tangible result of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s far-sighted vision and the great importance he attached to education. Remaining committed to our mission, we will continue our efforts to ensure that the Branch serves not only as a higher education institution but also as a center where the traditions of friendship, mutual respect, and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan are preserved, strengthened, and passed on to future generations.