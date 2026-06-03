Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

The first international scientific conference entitled “Return to Western Azerbaijan: as a new stage of the national idea” co-organized by Baku State University (BSU) and the Western Azerbaijan Community began in Baku.

The conference will discuss the historical, legal, political, cultural and socio-philosophical aspects of return to Western Azerbaijan, its significance for regional peace and security.

The conference will feature 3 panel sessions and hear about 100 reports.