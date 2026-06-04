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Pakistan retains ‘All Options’ against Indian water diversion plans, reaffirms role in regional peace efforts: FO

Pakistan retains ‘All Options’ against Indian water diversion plans, reaffirms role in regional peace efforts: FO

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned India’s reported plans to divert water from the Chenab River amid terming the move a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), while reaffirming that it retained “all options” to safeguard its water rights and national interests, accordin to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Tahir Andrabi said reports regarding India’s proposed Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project and plans for silt flushing at the Salal Dam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) reflected New Delhi’s attempt to weaponize water.

The FO spokesperson said India had invited bids for a project aimed at diverting around 1.9 million acre-feet of water annually from the Chenab River into the Beas system. He described the move as a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, international water law and treaty obligations.

“Pakistan retains all options necessary to safeguard its rights and entitlements under the Treaty and to protect its vital national interests,” he said, urging the international community to call upon India to abandon projects aimed at stopping, reducing or diverting water flows legally belonging to Pakistan.

The spokesperson warned that any attempt to endanger Pakistan’s water, food and economic security would have serious implications for regional peace and stability.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Andrabi reiterated that the dispute remained internationally recognized and could only be resolved through an impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Commenting on the recent visit of the Swiss Ambassador to India to the occupied territory, he said such visits did not alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan, he added, remained engaged with the Swiss government and the broader international community to highlight the human rights situation in IIOJK.

The spokesperson also expressed concern over reports of continued human rights violations, demolition of homes and displacement of indigenous communities in the occupied territory, terming such actions part of efforts to alter Kashmir’s demographic and cultural identity.

Addressing regional developments, Ambassador Andrabi said Pakistan remained committed to dialogue and diplomacy with Afghanistan but stressed that Islamabad could not ignore terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil.

He said Pakistan had conveyed to Afghanistan and international partners, including China and the European Union, the need for an unequivocal commitment that Afghan territory would not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Referring to recent consultations with China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, the spokesperson said Pakistan and China had agreed to enhance coordination against terrorist groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

On developments in the Gulf region, Ambassador Andrabi described the situation as fragile and worrisome but expressed optimism regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He said Pakistan welcomed the ceasefire understandings and continued engagement between the United States and regional actors, adding that Islamabad remained committed to facilitating dialogue and supporting peace initiatives.

Responding to reports that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had shared intelligence on Iran with the United States, the spokesperson categorically rejected the claims as baseless and speculative.

He clarified that discussions between Pakistan and the United States had focused on regional peace, stability and diplomatic solutions, and that no intelligence had been shared.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan was prepared to host future dialogue aimed at promoting peace and de-escalation in the region if requested by the concerned parties.

Regarding Pakistan’s position on the Abraham Accords, Ambassador Andrabi said Islamabad’s stance remained unchanged and was linked to the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of Israeli actions in occupied Palestinian territories and reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

On relations with the European Union, the spokesperson said Pakistan remained engaged with Brussels on issues related to human rights, labour standards, governance and the GSP Plus framework, adding that the country’s progress in implementing international commitments was widely recognized.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Andrabi said Pakistan was actively pursuing efforts for the release of 10 Pakistani crew members being held hostage by pirates off the Somali coast, adding that the government was in constant contact with Somali authorities, the ship owner and other relevant stakeholders to secure their safe release.

The spokesperson also rejected recent allegations by Indian officials linking Pakistan to terrorism, terming them baseless and politically motivated. He said Pakistan continued to share evidence with international stakeholders regarding India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan and pointed to the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as a key example.

Concluding the briefing, Ambassador Andrabi said Pakistan would continue to pursue diplomacy, dialogue and peaceful engagement to address regional challenges while firmly protecting its sovereignty, security and national interests.

 

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