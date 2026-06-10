Pakistan Army helicopter crashes, all on board killed: military
Baku, June 10, AZERTAC
A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday during take-off, killing all personnel on board, the military said, Xinhua reported.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the helicopter crashed due to a technical fault with "no survivors."
The ISPR statement said rescue and recovery teams reached the crash site immediately after the accident, adding that a board of inquiry has been formed to determine the exact technical cause of the crash.
The Pakistani military did not provide further details on the number or identities of those on board.
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