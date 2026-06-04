Brussels hosts inaugural session of Belgium–Azerbaijan Forum
Brussels, June 4, AZERTAC
The inaugural session of the Belgium–Azerbaijan Forum was held in Brussels, bringing together representatives of higher education, research, culture, humanitarian organizations, media, civil society, and religious institutions from both countries.
Participants shared insights regarding their respective professional fields and organizational priorities, engaging in comprehensive discussions on future cooperation opportunities.
Following the successful first meeting, participants agreed to hold the next session by the end of the year.
Vugar Seyidov
Special correspondent
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