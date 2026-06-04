Azerbaijan’s FM meets with incoming Brazilian ambassador

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Bernard Klingl, newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil.

The Brazilian ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to the Azerbaijani FM. Minister Bayramov congratulated the incoming ambassador of Brazil on his appointment, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission.

The parties discussed friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, stressing that intensified political dialogue, reciprocal visits, and consultations contribute to the further development of bilateral ties.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, tourism, aviation, education, culture, sports, high technologies, and other fields. The sides exchanged views on the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, as well as prospects for advancing economic relations. The importance of further expanding the legal and legislative framework between the two countries was also stressed.

Furthermore, they addressed cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, and discussed opportunities for interaction in multilateral diplomacy. In this context, they highlighted the importance of continuing exemplary cooperation on the climate agenda and COP processes.