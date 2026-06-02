Baku Engineering University, South Korea’s Inha University sign cooperation agreement

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The Baku Engineering University (BMU) and Inha University of the Republic of Korea signed a cooperation agreement on the continuation of the dual diploma program. The signing took place as part of a visit by BEU Rector Yagub Piriyev to the Republic of Korea.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Cho Myeong Woo, Rector of Inha University of the Republic of Korea, emphasized the particular role of educational cooperation in strengthening the developing relations between the two countries, and noted his conviction that students enrolled under the BEU-INHA DDP would make a significant contribution to the future advancement of these ties. The rector also highlighted that the solid partnership that has been established provides a reliable foundation for continuing cooperation under the second phase of the project.

Speaking on the significance of the State Program for Enhancing the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System of the Republic of Azerbaijan — which has been successfully implemented for six years pursuant to the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev, BEU Rector Yagub Piriyev underscored the particular importance of the dual degree programs carried out within the framework of this document.

Yagub Piriyev stated that the continuation of cooperation under the second phase of the BEU-INHA DDP would contribute to further strengthening the friendship between the two countries that has developed over decades. The rector drew attention to the fact that last month the State Examination Center organized online entrance examinations for master's degree programs for students currently studying in Korea in their final year under the program, and extended his gratitude to the host party for the conditions created at INHA University.

The agreement on the continuation of the dual degree program was subsequently signed.

Under the second phase of the program, training will be conducted at the bachelor's level in the fields of Information Technologies, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence Engineering), and Data Analytics (Data Science). Under the program, which follows a 3+1 model, a total of 329 students are currently enrolled across both phases of the project. To date, 143 individuals have completed the program. A further 114 students currently in their fourth academic year at INHA University are set to graduate this summer.

The BEU-INHA DDP has been implemented since 2020 under the State Program for Enhancing the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019–2023. By order of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 22, 2025, the implementation period of the program has been extended until 2030.