Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater features performance of "The Little Prince" based on same name

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva watched the performance

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 1, International Children's Day, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater staged a production of "The Little Prince," based on the masterpiece by world-famous French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva watched the performance.

The meaningful and entertaining play is designed for audiences of all ages, both children and adults.

The production is directed by People's Artist Jannat Salimova, with the creative team featuring writer-publicist Ilgar Fahmi as the stage director, with music by composer Ruslan Aghababayev and visual design by artist Maryam Alakbarli. The choreography is led by Honored Artist of Russia Sergey Gritsai, alongside ballet masters and Honored Artists Zakir Aghayev and Yelena Aghayeva. The restoration director is Sevinj Mammadova, restoration choreographer is Mahammad Abdullayev, and the assistant director is Chimnaz Baghirova.

The production features a talented cast, including Faig Mirzayev as the King, Emrah Dadashov as the Pilot, Huseyn Alili as Aydin, Rauf Babayev as the Kommersant, Ruslan Mursalov as the Fox, Zaur Aliyev as the Dervish, Nuray Mammadzadeh as Gizilgul, and Murad Aliyev as the Showman, performing alongside the theater's ballet artists. The lead role of the Little Prince is portrayed by Eljan Kalbiyev, the son of Telman Kalbiyev, a fallen hero of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The production was originally staged in 2019 with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.