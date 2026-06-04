Ukrainian TV channel airs program on Baku's Flame Towers complex

Kyiv, June 4, AZERTAC

During the “Turkic Focus” program broadcast on Ukrainian Freedom TV channel, Marina Goncharuk, curator of Ukraine-Turkic World relations projects, highlighted Baku's Flame Towers complex, saying that the landmark stands as a symbol of modern Azerbaijan's development.

Host Marina Goncharuk emphasized that each episode of the series of programs focuses on the Ukraine-Azerbaijan dialogue and least-known aspects of relations between the two countries.

The host mentioned the participation of Ukrainian companies in the large-scale construction of the Flame Towers.

Fuad Akhundov, the researcher of Azerbaijan’s history and architecture, noted that the image of flame holds a special place in the country's history and culture.

He emphasized the special importance of the participation of specialists from Kryvyi Rih in the construction of this magnificent complex, noting that it serves as another manifestation of the close relations between the two countries.

Emil Huseynli