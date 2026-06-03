Azerbaijani minister attends 114th Session of International Labour Conference in Geneva

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, participated in and delivered a speech at the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event was attended by government representatives and social partners from member states of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

In his remarks, Anar Aliyev highlighted digital transformation and artificial intelligence as national priorities, alongside recent social reforms. He noted that most labour and social services have been digitalized, with the “Labour and Employment” subsystem enabling electronic oversight and facilitating the online management of 97 percent of employment contracts.

Anar Aliyev outlined the advantages and achievements of the DOST concept, noting that Azerbaijan has joined 60 ILO conventions and is considering ratifying four more. He also emphasized recent amendments to labour legislation aligned with international standards, as well as Azerbaijan’s hosting of major global events such as COP29 in 2024 and the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) this year, underscoring the country’s active role in shaping the global agenda on climate, urbanization, and the future of work.

Anar Aliyev noted the successful implementation of two Decent Work Country Programmes between Azerbaijan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) and announced the signing of a new programme for 2025–2029. He also highlighted large-scale reconstruction in the liberated territories and efforts to ensure decent housing, employment, and economic activity for returning residents.

On the sidelines of the session, the Azerbaijani minister met with ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, where both sides emphasized effective cooperation, discussed Azerbaijan’s digital labour reforms and gender-related legislative changes, and reviewed ongoing work on ratifying new conventions as well as prospects for future collaboration.