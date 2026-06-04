Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in standardization

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Rovshan Amirjanov, Deputy Director of the “Consumer Goods Expertise Center” LLC of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the working group meetings of the Technical Committee ISO/TC 174 on various topics held in Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany.

The meetings addressed the efforts within the working groups' activities, current issues on international standardization in the field of precious metals, precious stones and jewelry, draft standards under preparation, as well as existing standards.

The event participants exchanged views on modern approaches and implementation mechanisms in the field.

The discussions revolved around the dimensions and functional characteristics of jewelry, the accuracy of measurement information provided to consumers, terminology for precious stones and related products, evaluation criteria, principles of information disclosure, classification, laboratory approaches, and the application of international standards.

They also reviewed cooperation in the field of standardization.